Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $129.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

