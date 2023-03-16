Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,390 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 5.7 %

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

