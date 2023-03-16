Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 1,473 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $172,679.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 2,116 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $248,058.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

IRTC opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

