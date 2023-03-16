Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,979 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.