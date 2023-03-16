Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 595 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,501 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

