Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,770 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

