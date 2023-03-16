Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $159.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

