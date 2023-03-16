Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,360 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,360 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Crown by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Shares of CCK opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

