Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,670 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

