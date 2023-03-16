Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

