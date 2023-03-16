Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.
Infosys Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of INFY opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after buying an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,545,000 after buying an additional 731,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after buying an additional 2,504,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after buying an additional 2,944,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
