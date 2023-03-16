ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 8.7 %

ING Groep stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

About ING Groep

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 1,606,773 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ING Groep by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.