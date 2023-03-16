ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ING has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.
ING Groep Trading Down 8.7 %
ING Groep stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
