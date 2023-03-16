Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

