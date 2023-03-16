International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

