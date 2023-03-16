International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $24.01 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More

