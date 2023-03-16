International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

