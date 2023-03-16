Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.51

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and traded as low as $47.33. Intertek Group shares last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 3,973 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IKTSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,390.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

