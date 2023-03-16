iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.08

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.08 and traded as low as C$36.55. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$36.84, with a volume of 10,450 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.38.
