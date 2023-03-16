iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $64.46

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.46 and traded as low as C$64.36. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF shares last traded at C$64.72, with a volume of 4,900 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.64.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

