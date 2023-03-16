iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.00 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

