iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

