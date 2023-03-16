JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Update

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 877,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,040.1 days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. JDE Peet’s has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JDEPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($32.26) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($31.18) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JDE Peet’s from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.50 ($34.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

