Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

