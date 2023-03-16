Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.03

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and traded as low as $47.02. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 13,740 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,012.50.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

