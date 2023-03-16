Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,687 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.