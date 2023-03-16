L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.38

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and traded as low as $30.85. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 51,864 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

