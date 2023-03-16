L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.38

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and traded as low as $30.85. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 51,864 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
