Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $487.05 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

