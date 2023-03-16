MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $421.53

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.53 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.02). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.27), with a volume of 17,253 shares.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £361.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,842.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 421.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 485.14.

About MaxCyte



MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

