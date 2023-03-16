Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $497.56

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.56 ($6.06) and traded as high as GBX 499.80 ($6.09). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 498.40 ($6.07), with a volume of 3,604,857 shares trading hands.

Mediclinic International Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 497.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 496.26.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

