Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Reduced by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Moderna worth $59,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna by 38.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,313,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,337 shares of company stock valued at $88,716,632 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.