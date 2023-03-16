Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

