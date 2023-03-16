M&T Bank Corp Has $12.99 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $198.21 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.49. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

