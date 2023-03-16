Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.25. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares traded.
Nanotech Security Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a PE ratio of -59.52.
Nanotech Security Company Profile
Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.
Further Reading
