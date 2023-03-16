National Pension Service Acquires 203 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $56,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

