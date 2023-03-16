National Pension Service Acquires 43,754 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,031 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.25% of eBay worth $50,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

