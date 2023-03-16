National Pension Service Acquires 5,734 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Constellation Brands worth $64,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $216.03 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 617.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

