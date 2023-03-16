National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $66,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

NYSE:MSI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

