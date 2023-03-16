National Pension Service Buys 3,980 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of FedEx worth $65,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day moving average of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.