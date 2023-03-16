National Pension Service Buys 59,491 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 59,491 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $54,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 121,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after purchasing an additional 220,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,014,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

