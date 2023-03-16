National Pension Service Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $57,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,188.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $972.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

