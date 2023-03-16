National Pension Service Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of SBA Communications worth $52,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $256.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.06. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

