National Pension Service Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Pension Service grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 77,290 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Williams Companies worth $63,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.