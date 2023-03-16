National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $65,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

