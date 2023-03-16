National Pension Service Has $48.02 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,773 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $48,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Illumina by 282.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.49. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

