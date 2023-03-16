National Pension Service Has $54.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $54,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

