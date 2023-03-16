National Pension Service Has $58.96 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,823 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $58,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

