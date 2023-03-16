National Pension Service Has $62.37 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Pension Service increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Sysco worth $62,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

SYY stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.