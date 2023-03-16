National Pension Service Has $64.50 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $64,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.23 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.97 and its 200 day moving average is $321.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.10.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

