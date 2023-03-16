National Pension Service Has $69.20 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,263 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Autodesk worth $69,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $414,972,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 833.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 282,736 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $202.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

