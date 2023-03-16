National Pension Service Has $69.63 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Marriott International worth $69,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $158.33 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

